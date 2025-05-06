Bokf Na Buys 12,292 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bokf Na grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,026,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

