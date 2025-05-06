Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

