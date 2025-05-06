Bokf Na Purchases 9,969 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bokf Na grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,031,000 after acquiring an additional 608,168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,583,000 after purchasing an additional 201,695 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %

PG opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

