PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.70.
