PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.