Citizens Jmp Downgrades Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Market Perform

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.15 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $174.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

