National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. National Grid has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

