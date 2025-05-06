Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Coterra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

