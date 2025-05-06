Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.04% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Resources
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solaris Resources stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
