PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

