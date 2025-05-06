PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE PDX opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $345,648.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,528,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,051,863.06. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

