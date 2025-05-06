CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

