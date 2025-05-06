PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RCS opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

