Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $214,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,191.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,655.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,830.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

