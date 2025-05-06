Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 29.5% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 788,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 378,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.02 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 34 ($0.45) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
An emerging UK focused E&P company
