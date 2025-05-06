Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE R opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

