Algert Global LLC Sells 335 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.46.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,087.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,204.03 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,861.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,977.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

