Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

