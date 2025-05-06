Algert Global LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

MTD stock opened at $1,090.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,229.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

