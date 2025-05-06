Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 644,875 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $231,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.