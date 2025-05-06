Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 637,784 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of CF Industries worth $239,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

