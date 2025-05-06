Jane Street Group LLC Has $19.32 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AAON by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

