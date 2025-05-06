Algert Global LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $5,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after buying an additional 276,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 163,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,784,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,992,629.47. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OMI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

