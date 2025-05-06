Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $250.25 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 539,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.12% of PulteGroup worth $250,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 929.2% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 142,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

