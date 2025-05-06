Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $253.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $253,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,080 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.