Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 146,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.