Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.9 %

APP opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.