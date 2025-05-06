Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,015 shares of company stock valued at $923,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

