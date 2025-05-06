United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after acquiring an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after purchasing an additional 929,762 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,313,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

