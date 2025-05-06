HireQuest (HQI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 1.20. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

