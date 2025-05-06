Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,013,664.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,149.67. The trade was a 28.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $265,156.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,493.96. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

