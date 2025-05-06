Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.91.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

