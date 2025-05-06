iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $261,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

ITOT opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

