Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $281.37 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105,373 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $281,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

