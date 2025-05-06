Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $303,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,698 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

