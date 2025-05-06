AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $14.75 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viking by 883.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Viking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIK opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.63.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

