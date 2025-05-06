T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,060,000 after acquiring an additional 208,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

