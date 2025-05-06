Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 34,537 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

