Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,367,968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $292,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

