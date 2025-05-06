AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 946,917 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.