Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.