Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,198 shares of company stock worth $748,796 over the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

