Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

