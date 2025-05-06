Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ACWV opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

