Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 35,095 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 760.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

