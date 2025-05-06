Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.