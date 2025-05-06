Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 409 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $25,790,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $213,357,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,695,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.85.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

