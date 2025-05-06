Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.75.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

