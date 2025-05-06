Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

