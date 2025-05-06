Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

