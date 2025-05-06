Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 56,000 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 1.90% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCTX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

BriaCell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.39). Equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

